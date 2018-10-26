Ben Chenery is looking to capitalise on his side having two home games in a week to strengthen their position as play-off challengers.

The club were due to host Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow, but the Jammers’ FA Trophy game with Royston Town saw the club bring the Tilbury match forward to avoid a free weekend.

And it was announced this week they have re-arranged the visit of Maldon & Tiptree for Tuesday (7.45pm).

Following Saturday’s pleasing 3-0 win over Mildenhall Town, three of Bury’s four Bostik League North Division victories this season have come at Ram Meadow with the other a draw.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Ben Chenery...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (5030793)

And with the surface at The Denny Bros Stadium just as he ordered it, manager Chenery does not think that is mere coincidence.

“We are unbeaten at home in the league and we want to pride ourselves on that. Look at the pitch here; Chris Ward puts so many hours into this pitch, in all weather and times of the day, because I want a pitch we can play football on.

“I said back me in that – and he has and the club have – and we are producing football that is first-rate really.

“The midfield boys I have brought in, in terms of Ryan Horne, Jake Chambers-Shaw to complement Ryan Jolland, Ollie Fenn and John Kennedy and all these people I have brought in, there is a reason for it: as they can play. And I want to do that and get my full-backs on to play.”

Despite Saturday’s pleasing display, Chenery said his quest to land a striker continues.

“I am working incredibly hard with the football club to get people in,” he said.

“I understand what I need and we are working very hard to do that.

“It is very difficult as everyone wants a striker and who come at a cost. But I am happy with what I’ve got but I need to add, I know that.

“But until I get that striker in I am going to make the ones I have got here better and they did that for me today.

“We are looking, of course, because if we can put that finishing touch to what we do I think we will have a really good season this year.”

The three points at the weekend moved Bury up to the fringe of the play-offs in seventh place after nine games, just a point adrift of the top five.

Tilbury will visit third-from-bottom but unbeaten in their lost four games, with a last-minute Lewis Smith goal cancelling out what looked to be a late winner for visiting Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday to claim a 2-2 draw.

Maldon & Tiptree, who visit Tuesday, are currently above the Blues in sixth place but were thrashed 4-0 at home by AFC Sudbury on Tuesday evening.

Captain Ollie Fenn will miss both games as he serves the remainder of his suspension.