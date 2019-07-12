Bury St Edmunds' home game to Horsford in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League was set up well, before rain destroyed what could have been a very good game.

Bury’s continued good form bodes well ahead of their trip to EAPL top side Swardeston on Saturday (11am). It will be a tough match against a team who have been either champions or runners-up every year since 2012.

And they look on course to once more achieve a top two spot, currently lying second having lost just two of their opening 12 league fixtures, winning six; Bury, in comparison, lie fourth also with two defeats but fewer wins at four.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (batting) v Saffron Walden..Pictured: Max Whittaker. ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (13679528)

Swardeston were the perpetrators of one of those defeats, having inflicted an eight wicket defeat in the reverse fixture on the second weekend of the season.

But Bury have produced strong displays since then. Winning the toss against Horsford, Sean Park elected to bat but with Justin Broad going for zero in the first over, it fell to others to produce the form he showed last week in hitting 125.

Alfie Marston was then well caught one handed by Ryan Findlay at mid-off for 5 and, at 7-2, Bury had started badly.

But Max Whittaker, who survived two shouts, went on to bat well and make Horsford rue those missed chances as he hit a steady 59 not out off 119 balls.

Ben Seabrook, who also stepped up to show a welcome return to form, took the score to lunch without losing any further wickets. Only 30 minutes of play was possible after lunch, but it was enough for Ben Seabrook to complete his 50 before being caught lbw for 63.

Josh Cantrell (2 no) then came out to partner Whittaker but the rain then started to fall and the match was abandoned – both teams being awarded seven points.

CRICKET - Haverhill II (Bowling/Fielding) and Bury St Edmunds II (Batting)..Pictured: Brad Bosman batting....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (13677431)

Meanwhile in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, Haverhill II (51-0) and Bury St Edmunds II was abandoned after 46 overs in a reduced 72 over match.

Bury were indebted to Tom Curran, who scored 83 off 63 deliveries, helped by Ben Whittaker, who made 29, as they amassed a target of 177 in the reduced 36 overs. In reply, Haverhill II reached 51-0 when rain stopped play. They will host Woolpit II on Saturday (1pm).

In Division Seven, Woolpit III’s home game against Bury St Edmunds III was also abandoned due to rain, with the visitors on 80-3. Bury will host Dunmow II on Saturday (1pm).

Bury St Edmunds IV conceded their match to Haverhill III in Division Nine West on Saturday. They are away until Stowmarket II (1pm).

* Greene King Players of the week: Ben Seabrook, Max Whittaker, Tom Curran, Tom Auchterlonie, Ben Whittaker Charlie Cook and Saurabh Gupta.