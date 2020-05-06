Needham Market have confirmed the departures of five players.

Earlier today the Free Press reported that Russell Short and Finlay Shorten had both left Bloomfields, and now they have been joined by three more members of the 2019/20 squad.

Attacking midfielder Craig Parker is among that trio alongside Sam Squire and Jordao Diogo.

Needham v Lynn 6 (34391922)

Manager Kevin Horlock told the club's website: "It is never nice having to be the bearer of bad news but unfortunately this is football and the lads understood my reasons for their departure.

"I thanked them for their efforts for the club and wished them all the best for the future as they all left on good terms."

Physio James Smith is also on the look-out for a new club after he was let go by the Suffolk side.

Read more Football