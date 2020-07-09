Four more players have agreed to re-sign for Mildenhall Town, including last season's top scorer James Hall.

The striker only arrived at Recreation Way from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Godmanchester Rovers last December, but he fired in 14 goals in just 12 appearances for Ricky Cornish's side.

"The club was crying out for a Hally for a while. He came in and was outstanding for us – he gets a chance and he takes it," said Cornish.

James Hall, Mildenhall Town (38159627)

"There is no doubting the boy's quality and he will do very well for us this year."

Also staying put is attacking midfielder Scott Chaplin, left-back Joe Asensi and youngster Kaine Manels.

Chaplin arrived at the club last summer from Stowmarket Town and went on to make 28 appearances.

Scott Chaplin, Mildenhall Town (38159633)

Cornish said: "Chappers lit the place up with his movement and trickery. He makes us tick and pops the ball about smartly."

Asensi, meanwhile, is well established at the club having been a part of the double-winning side of 2016/17.

He had a brief spell away but returned soon after Cornish was appointed in December 2018 and has gone on to be a regular in the starting line-up.

"You know what you are going to get with Joe," said the boss. "He never lets us down, is good on the ball, he's a decent defender and can play in a few positions."

Joe Asensi, Mildenhall Town (38159629)

As for Manels, 2019/20 was the Mildenhall-based teenager's first full season in senior men's football. He featured on 26 occasions in the league and weighed in with two goals.

"Kaine is one to watch. He started off last season really well but then got an injury and perhaps didn't reach the heights he was going to because of that.

"He's got a really bright future and we are really pleased that he is staying."

Kaine Manels, Mildenhall Town (38159631)

