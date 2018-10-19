Quartet are through to last eight of Suffolk Sunday Cup

Occold Football Club was established in 1981 as a Sunday team and currently play in the Bury & District Sunday League. For the first time in the clubs history Occold FC will also be running a Saturday team next season, gracing the SIL. Both teams will be playing home fixtures at Hartismere School. The club has been very kindly sponsored by Peter and Leigh at the Beaconsfield Arms, Occold, who are hugely supportive of grassroots football (4796974)

Four Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League sides have made it through to the Suffolk Sunday Cup quarter-finals.

Gym United, Tostock, Mellis and Horringer will all be vying for semi-final spots having got their names in the hat for the last eight.

Hat-tricks for Shaun Avis and Reiss Oteng and a goal for Reece Clarke saw Horringer comfortably through 7-2 against league rivals Brandon.

Meanwhile, Tostock defeated Portman Rovers 6-1 and Mellis beat Leiston Orient 5-2, while Gym United were handed the win when Boxford failed to raise a side.

Bury Bowl exited the competition after losing 5-0 to Felixstowe Harper’s United.

In the Suffolk Sunday Shield, Ixworth and Fusilier were awarded the wins when Moreton Hall Youth 96 and Beck Row failed to raise sides.

Westbourne Warriors defeated Pakenham 4-0 and Rosary beat Lakenheath 2-1.

Coldham Hall lost at home 4-3 to Godolphin but Occold progressed winning 2-1 away to Martlesham Old Boys.

Finally, Wetherden beat Paul’s 10-9 on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with Wetherden playing 70 minutes with nine men after suffering with a couple of injuries. Their scorers were Luke Britton (2) and Nathan Longwade.

In the Suffolk Sunday Trophy, AFC Thurston won 4-1 at AFC Elmswell with Hugh Williams, Jack Anderson, Alex Gardiner and Jordan Hamlin scoring.

Elmswell Youth defeated Thrasher 4-0 thanks to two goals from George Chandler and one each for Matt McComb and Rob Morgan.

Bardwell Sports beat Playford Reserves 2-1 with Steven Tindall scoring twice for Bardwell.

Kings Arms routed Rushmere and Diamonds 6-0. Elliot Chaplin, Robin Holland, Jack Hubbard and Kaion Rankin Ebanks scored for Kings.

Breda beat Chantry Phoenix 4-1 with Alfie Bedingham claiming a hat-trick for the victors alongside a goal from Cezar Viorel.

Great Barton defeated Trinity 5-0 and Haverhill & Hove Albion beat Rattlesden 4-0. Stow United lost 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw (Luke Whelan 2) with Wickham Wanderers.

Eastbury beat Kesgrave 4-0 and Abbott’s came away from Eye Saints with a 5-4 win thanks to goals from Zach Spencer, Tom Agricole, Chris Thompson, George Cummins and Jordan Marlow.

l Elsewhere, in the Norfolk FA Junior Cup, Norfolk Terriers beat Eaton 2-1 (James Pickerel & Derrick Summers), while Danepak lost 2-1 to Moose Park.