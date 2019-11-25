Debenham LC have been handed a home draw against lower-league Coplestonians in the quarter-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

The Hornets have so far beaten Brantham Athletic Reserves and Bourne Vale United at home, and their reward is another tie at Friends Meadow, against Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division outfit Coplestonians.

Debenham's Thurlow Nunn League First Division North rivals AFC Sudbury Reserves will also have home advantage against Old Newton United in the last eight, but first they have to get through their trip to Ipswich Wanderers, due to be played on Tuesday, December 3.

The CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup trophy being displayed at Colchester United FC Picture: Suffolk FA

Framlingham Town are set to host Ipswich Town Under-18s in the last 16 on December 3, with the winners rewarded with a trip to Henley Athletic in the quarter-finals.

All four quarter-finals are due to be played on Saturday, February 1 (2pm).

Meanwhile, the two Needham Market sides have been kept apart in the quarter-final draw of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women's Cup.

The Marketmen's first team will be at home to the winners of Haverhill Rovers Community and Beccles Town, while the reserves head to Brett Vale.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 19 (2pm).

Needham Market Women pose for the cameras before last season's final at Portman Road Picture: Ben Pooley

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Crane Sports v Leiston Reserves, Debenham LC v Coplestonians, Ipswich Wanderers or AFC Sudbury Reserves v Old Newton United, Henley Athletic v Framlingham Town or Ipswich Town Under-18s.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Needham Market v Haverhill Rovers Community or Beccles Town, Brantham Athletic v Ipswich Town, East Bergholt United v Henley Athletic, Brett Vale v Needham Market Reserves.