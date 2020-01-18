After his trial with Peterborough United did not work out, George Quantrell has returned to Stowmarket Town.

The young midfielder linked up with the Sky Bet League One outfit in November of last year and after making an initial impression, his stint was extended until after Christmas.

However, Posh have since opted against taking their interest any further and so Quantrell has returned to the Old Gold & Blacks, for whom he came off the bench during their 7-1 win over Ely City this afternoon.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Swaffham Town..Pictured: George Quantrell....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (27048495)

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: "He is back from Peterborough – permanently back. It did not quite work out and we always said he was free to do what he needed to do and that we would always have him back.

"We are really happy to have him back. It is just like having a new signing and numbers wise it puts us back up to where we need to be."

Quantrell came on in the 37th minute at Greens Meadow to replace hat-trick hero Josh Mayhew, who was seen clutching his hamstring shortly before he was taken off.

With the trip to Wroxham in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase only three weeks away the Stowmarket faithful may well have been fearing the worst, but Musgrove has revealed that it was just a precautionary measure.

"It was just precautionary – his hamstring was a little tight. We wanted to make sure he was fine and we had the quality on the bench to come on," added Musgrove. "We wanted to do the right thing with Josh. There are no worries about him."

Musgrove also expects striker Matt Blake to return to the squad in the near future after sitting out today with a 'slight twinge'.

