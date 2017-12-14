Prolific South African agrees to join up with Mildenhall CC

Mildenhall Cricket Club have continued their preparations for the 2018 Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League season with the signing of James Stamatis.

The South African has arrived at Wamil Way after a prolific season in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with Mistley.

Stamatis featured in a total of 20 Two Counties games during the 2017 season, scoring 707 runs at an average of 44.19.

The 19-year-old, who bowls right-arm off spin, also weighed in with 16 wickets and took a further 12 catches.

That form captured the attention of Specsavers County Championship champions Essex, who selected Stamatis in five of their second team matches last term.

He scored 234 runs for the second string, which included an unbeaten knock of 99 against Hampshire II.

Stamatis is the second new player to commit to Mildenhall for next season following the signing of Tom Rash from Copdock.