Thirteen seconds – that is how long it took Stowmarket Town to dismiss any notion of an FA Vase hangover when they hosted Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

Seven days earlier the Old Gold & Blacks had been celebrating making club history when their 3-0 victory over Glebe FC sent them into the last 16 of the national cup competition for the first time ever.

Such big results can on occasions lead to a case of After the Lord Mayor’s Show next time out, but Stowmarket were having none of that against a struggling Ely outfit.

Josh Mayhew celebrates one of his goals for Stowmarket Town against Ely City. Picture: Hogan Cobbald (27337132)

Christy Finch set the tone by scoring in the game’s very first attack before James Mayhew, who would later go off injured, scored a 20-minute hat-trick.

A Jack Ainsley penalty made it 5-0 before the break and while Ely got themselves an impressive consolation after the restart, Finch and substitute Leon Ottley-Gooch wrapped up a resounding 7-1 win on a bitterly cold afternoon at Greens Meadow.

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove – in charge of the side in boss Rick Andrews’ absence – said: “The preparation and mentality was spot on. We wanted to get on the front foot early on and while we did not expect a goal that quickly, the intent was always there.

Christy Finch celebrates scoring for Stowmarket Town after 13 seconds. Picture: Hogan Cobbald (27337151)

“We rolled on from there. During the first half we were very pleased with our quality on the ball and our decision making.

“In the second half it is always tough when you know that the game is over. We were disappointed with the goal, but it almost got us going again and we could have scored a few more.

“Against better teams, if you drop your standards at certain points and get punished you are not going to come back from that so we need to get that message across as well.”

Stowmarket, who 13 points clear at the summit, will travel to 15th-placed Thetford Town tomorrow (3pm).

