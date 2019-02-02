A Robbie Priddle hat-trick and goals from Valter Rocha and Elliot Smith secured Thetford Town a place in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

Harry Hutt played a part in Thetford’s opening goal in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Wymondham Picture: Jackie Skjpp

There was a sense of déjà vu for the Brecklanders, having last season been knocked out by Wymondham Town at the same stage of the competition in an ill-tempered encounter.

But Saturday provided an opportunity for revenge against an opponent 28 places below them in the non-league pyramid.

However, on a tight, muddy pitch against an aggressive home side, the game presented another potential banana skin.

Thetford had the perfect start when they took the lead within the first five minutes.

Priddle fired a low ball along the ground, which whistled across the six yard box. Harry Hutt met the pass and Rocha finished from close range.

For the rest of the half, attractive football was at a premium and the sporadic moments of good play were coming from the lower-league hosts, who carved out a series of chances, but failed to provide a finish to bring themselves back into the tie.

Whereas last season, Thetford were outfought and did not take their opportunities, here they more than matched Wymondham’s intensity and in the second half they were dominant and their finishing was clinical.

The visitors soon took the game away from their opponents, with Priddle at the forefront.

In the 53rd minute, the forward struck a volley from just inside the box, following Smith’s knockdown. It was a delightfully-controlled finish, using the outside of his right foot, which nestled in the right corner.

Smith added a third, stooping low to reach a cross with his head, and angling a delightful header over Alex Attfield in the Wymondham goal.

Priddle made it 4-0 when he latched onto a long ball, before finishing expertly with a half volley from the edge of the box.

With injury and work commitments, Town fans have not seen the best of Priddle this season, but when fully fit the striker is among the best in the Thurlow Nunn League. He completed his hat-trick with a powerful close-range header.

The draw for the semi finals will take place tonight on BBC Radio Norfolk (6.30pm).

Potential opponents for Thetford are Dereham Town, who play a division higher and will now be clear favourites for the competition, and lower league Swaffham Town and Mattishall.

Norwich United are the visitors Mundford Road today (3pm).