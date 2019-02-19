Bury St Edmunds rugby player Tuidriva 'Tui' Uru has been signed by the Northampton Saints Academy for the 2019/20 season.

The 21-year-old Fiji-born back rower has played for the National 2 South side for the last two seasons after making the move from Ipswich in 2017.

Uru is regular member of the Eastern Counties set-up and has also represented England Counties at under-20s level in his fledgling career so far.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Guernsey ..Pictured: Tui Uru...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (7262356)

He will join the academy on a senior contract, with hopes of quickly breaking into the first team.

“I am delighted to be joining Northampton Saints, and to get the opportunity to develop as a player using the wonderful facilities at Franklin Gardens,” he said.

“It’s clear that Chris Boyd (Saints' head coach) is looking to bring through young players at the club which is really exciting to be a part of; and I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the squad from the start of pre-season”.

Uru is the second new signing of the season for Saints Academy, with centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch already putting pen to paper on a deal to switch to Franklin’s Gardens from Saracens last month.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Henley Hawks..Pictured: Tuidriva Uru breaks through the pack to score for Bury...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (7262353)

And academy manager Simon Sinclair is relishing the prospect of seeing how far the ball-carrying No.8 can develop, once he is introduced into a full-time environment at Saints.

He said: “Tui has enormous potential and the thing that has impressed me most about him is his attitude; he’s humble and dedicated to becoming a better player.

“He has strong attributes for a No.8 – he carries hard, he’s quick from the base, and his soft skills are impressive.

“He trains every day before going to a full-time job, in addition to his rugby training with Bury St Edmunds, so we’re extremely excited to see how far he can go within a professional set-up here in Northampton.”

Uru will finish the season with the Wolfpack, before moving to Northampton in June/July.

