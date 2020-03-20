Yesterday, the East Hockey League announced the end of the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To work out the final standings for each of their divisions, the organisation intend to use a percentage points basis. The sum, they say, works as thus: "This is calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage."

Currently, it is not known what our local football leagues intend to do. As it stands, there is a growing doubt that the campaign will return.

Sport

One option is to null and void the competition and start again in 2020/21, but how would tables look if the East Hockey League method was deployed?

Below is how the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table would shape up, with an added sum – three (maximum points available) multiplied by remaining games, which is then multiplied by their win point percentage so far. This has then been added to make an overall points total.

If points are the same, then goal difference has been used to separate them.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (32036784)

With this method, Stowmarket Town would wrap up the title in comfortable fashion, chalking up 100 points along the way.

Newmarket Town hold on to fourth place, while neighbouring Mildenhall Town jump up a position to seventh.

Long Melford slip to 11th, with Haverhill Rovers, Thetford Town and Walsham-le-Willows in 14th, 16th and 17th respectively.

In the battle to stay up, Ely City finish two points above the relegation zone and Hadleigh United survive on goal difference.

* If no more football is possible this season, how should non-league ends? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @liamapicella or emailing liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Read more Football