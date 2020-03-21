On Thursday, the East Hockey League announced the end of the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To work out the final standings for each of their divisions, the organisation intend to use a percentage points basis. The sum, they say, works as thus: "This is calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage."

Currently, it is not known what our local football leagues intend to do. As it stands, there is a growing doubt that the campaign will return.

One option is to null and void the competition and start again in 2020/21, but how would tables look if the East Hockey League method was deployed?

Below is how the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table would shape up, with an added sum – three (maximum points available) multiplied by remaining games, which is then multiplied by their win point percentage so far. This has then been added to make an overall points total.

If points are the same, then goal difference has been used to separate them.

With this method, Lakenheath would hold on to second place and therefore secure one of the four promotion spots up to the Premier Division.

Debenham LC's improvement in form since Christmas has pushed them up the table, and they would progress further to seventh – their joint best finish at Step 6 since they were promoted in 2008/09.

Diss Town and Needham Market Reserves stick in 11th and 12th respectively, while AFC Sudbury Reserves drop a place to 14th.

Cornard United (15th), Framlingham Town (16th) and Haverhill Borough (17th) are also non-movers.

