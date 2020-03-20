Yesterday, the East Hockey League announced the end of the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To work out the final standings for each of their divisions, the organisation intend to use a percentage points basis. The sum, they say, works as thus: "This is calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage."

Currently, it is not known what our local football leagues intend to do. As it stands, there is a growing doubt that the campaign will return.

One option is to null and void the competition and start again in 2020/21, but how would tables look if the East Hockey League method was deployed?

Below is how the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table would shape up, with an added sum – three (maximum points available) multiplied by remaining games, which is then multiplied by their win point percentage so far. This has then been added to make an overall points total.

If points are the same, then goal difference has been used to separate them.

With this method, Bury Town would miss out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference. Coggeshall Town would be the team that overhauls them.

AFC Sudbury – currently 11th – would jump up a couple of places, while Soham Town Rangers would end in 13th, their joint best finish at Step 4 since the 2014/15 season.

