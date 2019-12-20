Bury Town have missed out on back-to-back chances to return to winning ways, with both Saturday and Tuesday’s league outings falling foul of the weather.

Having suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Histon in their last match on December 7, the BetVictor Isthmian League North side were keen to put it behind them, but December rain put paid to those plans with both Saturday’s visit from Grays Athletic and Tuesday night’s trip to Hullbridge Sports were postponed.

Instead, they will not return to action until Thursday, December 26’s visit from Soham Town Rangers (1pm), itself a fixture Bury Town have a score to settle in.

Bury Town FC - Ben Chenery. (24660173)

Their 14-year dominance over their Boxing Day derby visitors – constituting a 15-game winning streak – came to an end in this season’s FA Trophy.

“It had to end some time,” manager Ben Chenery said. “So I don’t think it will have much of an impact on our Boxing Day game.

“But we have played Soham once this season and we lost, so we are looking to put that right. We will be at home and we will look to play on the front foot.

“I don’t really pay too much attention to the past or the records – even though the stats are still in our favour, we’ve only lost once to them in 14 years.

Bury Town's Ram Meadow pitch with standing water on it. (24585837)

“But this month is proving a difficult time as it’s never nice to have such a big break after a defeat, so we will need to make sure we are focused and prepared.”

He added: “We would rather be playing, even with the injury list we have, because it’s just creating a backlog for later in the season. We don’t want to have to be playing Saturday/Tuesday in January and February.

“So it’s disappointing to have both games called off – not that you can do anything about the weather of course.”

Christmas is the traditional halfway point of the season but Bury Town have played just 13 fixtures of the 38-match season, to leave the side with 25 games to squeeze in between now and the end of April.

Despite having played fewer than most sides in the division, the Step 4 side lie third.

“I’m overall pleased with where we are as a team as we go into the final fixture of the year,” Chenery said.

“We are in a very good position – we’ve probably been exceeding expectations, especially with us relying on so many young players due to our injury problems.

“So we’re under no illusions how hard it’s going to be to stay where we are, but if we keep working hard, we can do it.”

Meanwhile, the home visit from Grays Athletic has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 28.

Read more Football