Postponements across region with Storm Jorge wreaking havoc on local football matches
Multiple games have been called off across the region due to the impact of Storm Jorge, with overnight downpours on top of weeks of wet weather leaving pitches waterlogged.
AFC Sudbury's visit from second-placed Heybridge Swifts (3pm) is the only BetVictor Isthmian League North Division match going ahead this afternoon, with both Bury Town's trip to Romford and Soham Town Rangers away game against Tilbury falling foul of the weather.
Needham Market postponed their visit from top-of-the-table Tamworth yesterday in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central, as they recognised the 'heavy and persistent rain' had left their pitch unplayable for this afternoon.
There have also been multiple call-offs in the Thurlow Nunn Leagues, with Premier Division league leaders Stowmarket Town's trip to fourth-placed Newmarket Town (3pm) one of just two matches unaffected by the weather.
Thetford Town's game at Mundford Road, as they host Woodbridge Town (3pm) is the only other match due to take place in the division this weekend.
In the First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves trip to Downham Town (3pm) is the only game to go ahead, while in the First Division South, Halstead Town were due to host Holland FC last night but the game was unable to go ahead following a pitch inspection.
Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division postponed matches
Walsham-le-Willows v Godmanchester Rovers
Mildenhall Town v Norwich United
Hadleigh United v Ely City
Long Melford v Gorleston
* Haverhill Rovers did not have a fixture this afternoon
First Division North
Framlingham Town v Lakenheath
Debenham LC v Wisbech St Mary
Diss Town v Needham Market Reserves
Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reserves
March Town United v Cornard United
