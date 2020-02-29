Multiple games have been called off across the region due to the impact of Storm Jorge, with overnight downpours on top of weeks of wet weather leaving pitches waterlogged.

AFC Sudbury's visit from second-placed Heybridge Swifts (3pm) is the only BetVictor Isthmian League North Division match going ahead this afternoon, with both Bury Town's trip to Romford and Soham Town Rangers away game against Tilbury falling foul of the weather.

Needham Market postponed their visit from top-of-the-table Tamworth yesterday in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central, as they recognised the 'heavy and persistent rain' had left their pitch unplayable for this afternoon.

Waterlogged pitch - Haverhill Rovers. The New Croft 2019/20 season. General image (30445177)

There have also been multiple call-offs in the Thurlow Nunn Leagues, with Premier Division league leaders Stowmarket Town's trip to fourth-placed Newmarket Town (3pm) one of just two matches unaffected by the weather.

Thetford Town's game at Mundford Road, as they host Woodbridge Town (3pm) is the only other match due to take place in the division this weekend.

In the First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves trip to Downham Town (3pm) is the only game to go ahead, while in the First Division South, Halstead Town were due to host Holland FC last night but the game was unable to go ahead following a pitch inspection.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division postponed matches

Walsham-le-Willows v Godmanchester Rovers

Mildenhall Town v Norwich United

Hadleigh United v Ely City

Long Melford v Gorleston

* Haverhill Rovers did not have a fixture this afternoon

First Division North

Framlingham Town v Lakenheath

Debenham LC v Wisbech St Mary

Diss Town v Needham Market Reserves

Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reserves

March Town United v Cornard United

