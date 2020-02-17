The home of Ipswich Town Football Club will again host a number of showcase finals to culminate the 2019/20 season.

The exact number and dates is dependent on whether the club are involved in the SkyBet League One end-of-season play-offs.

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “I’m thrilled Portman Road will host a number of Suffolk County Cup Finals again this season.

AFC Sudbury youngsters celebrate at Portman Road last season.

“I know how much this opportunity means to players, club officials and match officials alike, so I’m delighted we can maximise the number of teams who will get this experience in May.

“Should Ipswich Town be involved in the League One play-offs, the final of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup will need to be played at an alternative venue.

“This is because contractual matters affecting players at this level make playing the final later than the first week in May not viable. Should Portman Road be unavailable, we will seek to provide the finalists with the best experience possible at an alternative venue during this week.”

Ipswich Town secretary Stuart Hayton said: “We are delighted to be hosting once again and it is great for ITFC to be helping grassroots football and being at the centre of such great community events.

“We were delighted at the size of some of the attendances last season and we hope to welcome more people to Portman Road this season.”

FINAL DATES

If Ipswich Town are not in the play-offs, kick-offs 7.30pm:

Wednesday, May 6 – Turners Hyundai Premier Cup Final

Thursday, May 7 – CNet Training Senior Cup Final

Monday, May 11 – McDonald’s Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 12 – Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 13 – Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 14 – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup Final

If Ipswich Town are in the play-offs, kick-offs 7.30pm

Monday, May 18 – McDonald’s Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 19 – Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 20 – Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 21 – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup Final

Friday, May 22 – CNet Training Senior Cup Final

Read more Football