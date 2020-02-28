Home   Sport   Article

Pointless run continues for Walsham-le-Willows with seventh successive defeat

By Hannah Dolman
-
Published: 11:00, 28 February 2020

Tom Debenham has scored in his first two outings for Walsham-le-Willows to provide a glimmer of hope of better form on the horizon, despite falling to defeat in both matches.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division strugglers – who have not picked up a league point in 2020 – lost 3-1 at Haverhill Rovers on Saturday before falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Stanway Rovers on Wednesday night.

On both occasions The Willows went ahead first, but were then unable to hold on to the lead to the end of the match.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Tom Debenham (W) and Lawrence Porter (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton
FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Tom Debenham (W) and Lawrence Porter (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29878799)

They will look to build on the positives at home to Godmanchester Rovers tomorrow (3pm) as they hope to put an end to a run of seven successive defeats, but against a side unbeaten in six, while Walsham last won on December 21.

On Saturday at The New Croft, Tom Debenham opened Walsham’s goalscoring account after just 10 minutes with a successful penalty kick, but Rovers Tom Stoker equalised 10 minutes later with an accurate header.

Lawrence Porter put Rovers ahead a minute later from a Luke Haines assist for a 2-1 scoreline, before the referee once more pointed at the spot as Haverhill conceded a second penalty in the match.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Referee points to the spot as Walsham are awarded a penalty...PICTURE: Mecha Morton
FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Referee points to the spot as Walsham are awarded a penalty...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29878804)

But the Debenham effort rebounded off the crossbar to leave Rovers with the lead into the break.

Former Walsham forward Ryan Gibbs then delivered the killer blow to seal the points in the 76th minute, as he calmly lobbed the keeper from a long-range James Philps assist at the other end of the pitch to complete the 3-1 defeat.

Rovers had a late penalty, but player-manager Marc Abbott put it wide.

On Tuesday against a visiting third-placed Stanway, all goals came in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes that saw chances go begging for both teams.

Debenham once more put The Willows a goal up in the second period but Stanway – who came into the game on a four match unbeaten run – found a late vein of form to score twice and claim victory.

