Ryan Vickers has made a strong return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at his ‘home’ track at Snetterton, after missing three successive rounds in his maiden campaign.

The 20-year-old from Thetford finished 12th in the second race at the Norfolk racetrack – which he considers his home course – on Sunday, to gain his first points since two top-ten finishes at the second round at Oulton Park.

The RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki rider qualified in 20th position; he failed to finish the first race as he once more came off his bike but, escaping injury, was able to improve to cross the line 12th in the second race.

Vickers said: “That’s the first weekend back on the bike done, overall I’m happy.

“We struggled with bike setup during practise and qualifying, Race One was going well but I was really struggling on corner entry and unfortunately had a tiny slip off.

“Race Two was a lot better, I got a great start and was in the fight for a top 10 finish until I nearly got taken out, which caused me to run off track at Turn 1.

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (14161682)

“This put me back to 17th place and then I had to fight really hard to pull back through and I managed to get up to 12th, which I’m really happy with as my pace was there to run in the top 10.

“I would like to say a big thanks to the whole RAF Regular Reserves Kawasaki Team and everyone that has come to support me this weekend, it’s been great to be back, roll on Thruxton.”

Round Seven, at Hampshire’s Thruxton Circuit, will take place on August 2-4, with Vickers once more looking to build momentum in his first season in the UK’s top domestic superbike tournament.

He has already suffered a number of injuries as he navigates the increase in power and speed of the championship, and broke his collarbone in a crash at Donington Park in Round Three before suffering a concussion in the following round at Brands Hatch causing him to miss Round Five at Knockhill.