The welcome sounds of a match day could be heard for the first time in more than eight months at Mildenhall Cricket Club’s Wamil Way base over the weekend.

Following the loosening of some more Covid-19 restrictions by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government, July 11 marked the return of recreational cricket, providing that the necessary safety regulations were put in to place.

Mildenhall played a string of inter-club matches across Saturday and Sunday, while this weekend the first team is set to host Sawston & Babraham in a friendly encounter.

MILDENHALL: Cricket - inter-club match.Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall, ball and players hands cleaned for Covid 19 after 6 overs. Picture by Mark Westley. (38520020)

That will act as a warm-up for the start of the delayed 2020 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League season, which will see Great Witchingham visit Mildenhall on July 25.

Mildenhall, who this year will be captained by Ollie Lovejoy, have been placed in the North section, alongside Burwell & Exning, Cambridge, Great Witchingham, Horsford and Swardeston.

There will be no relegation from the league following the 2020 season and the winners of each group will be asked if they wish to play a championship play-off against each other to determine an overall winner.

