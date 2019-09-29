Pinches mum and daughter duo take medals at Euros

Healthcare assistant Natasja Pinches has spearheaded a weekend of success for the whole family, with records, medals and even a cup from 2019 International Field Archery Association European Field Archery Championships in the Netherlands.

Natasja was also joined by mum Karen, who works alongside her at West Suffolk Hospital, and dad Charlie.

Karen experienced issues with her bow in the barebow compound female event but recovered to win bronze, while Charlie finished an agonising fourth in the barebow compound male category as he narrowly missed out on a medal.

mum and daughter duo, Karen and Natasja Pinches, who both work at the West Suffolk Hospital, and have returned successfully from the Netherlands 2019 International Field Archery Association European Field Archery Championships. Picture: Contributed (16977835)

But it was Natasja who claimed the family bragging rights; in her first European competition using her new freestyle bow, she won gold in the freestyle unlimited young adult female category.

Natasja broke the European top score record for her category in the field and hunter rounds twice, breaking her own record in the same competition, on her way to the gold medal.

She also scooped the world record top score in three subsequent field, hunter and animal rounds.

Natasja then went on to help the England team to secure a victory against Sweden in the England versus Sweden cup.

Karen said: “This year’s location may not sound as exotic as last year, but it came with its own challenges and terrain. Early on in the competition we had to walk to the flood plains of the River Rhine, which, although they are flat, don’t provide much cover.

“The wind easily pushed our arrows off course. Later rounds were in woodland, which was on a much steeper incline.

“This makes Natasja’s achievements all the more impressive – we are super proud parents.”

Natasja added: “On the last day of the competition it poured with rain, and I somehow achieved my highest score ever. The competitors from other countries joked that I must be used to it because I live in the UK, but I still can’t believe I managed it!

“My new category and bow really suit me, and I hope my winning streak continues.”

Natasja’s record breaking scores out of a possible 560 (yards): Hunter 533 (European and World Record), Field 522 (European and World Record), Animal 556 (World Record)