It was a tale of two matches for Ben Chenery’s Bury Town as a vital league win on Saturday was followed by a lower-league dumping in their final cup venture on Tuesday night.

The Bostik League North Division boss said he had experienced the highs and then lows of football management in the three-day period, with a 2-1 win at Tilbury in the league followed by a 3-1 defeat at Hadleigh United in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

And so he is looking to get back on the up ‘in the true Bury way’ at home to Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm).

Football - The Suffolk Premier Cup Q/Final - Hadleiigh United v Bury Town. Pictured - Ollie Hughes. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5402310)

“We’re always really good at picking ourselves back up, we lost two home games, went to Tilbury and got a good result,” Chenery said.

“So we look forward to Coggeshall, it will be a big game for us. In a true Bury way, we will go out there and perform and put things right.

“Coggeshall are a good side, especially their front boys, they’ve got (Sam) Bantick and lots of quality up front.

Football - The Suffolk Premier Cup Q/Final - Hadleiigh United v Bury Town. Pictured - Cemal Ramadan. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5402307)

“They have great resources and they’re making good use of it, I can’t complain about that. But it means it’s a really big game and a tough one.”

It will also see the return of Darren Mills and Tevan Allen to Ram Meadow, two players that know Chenery and the club well.

They will be facing a wounded Bury team, in both mind and body, after the Step 4 side reel from their demise in their final cup competition, having also gone out in the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and Velocity Trophy.

Chenery also revealed his injury list is ‘really desperate’ with as many as seven first-team players unavailable on Saturday – further compounded by a ban for Ryan Jolland, who was sent off on Tuesday for a second yellow card offence by kicking the ball away late in the game.

"Petulance,” said Chenery. “You can’t behave like that, it’s silly to get a ban over that.

Football - The Suffolk Premier Cup Q/Final - Hadleiigh United v Bury Town. Pictured - Romario Dunne & Joshua Revell. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5402313)

“When there’s chaos on the football pitch you have to stay calm, you can’t lose your discipline like we did and that’s disappointing.

“We also picked up a lot of injuries, four or five including three hamstrings and that didn’t help, but we still didn’t play well.

“The game probably came at the wrong time as we were already nursing injuries from Saturday, and we’ve just added more. It was like the perfect storm.

“We could have anywhere between three to seven players out on Saturday now, it’s really desperate. I will try to get someone in, because bodies are low.”

“The players knew the importance of the game (at Hadleigh), we were in one cup and so it was the cup we wanted to go further in,” Chenery added.

“And you can see that from the team, it wasn’t a reserve side.

“We were missing a few players but it was through injury, not resting them. I played the strongest team I had available and we still lost to a lower-league team.

“So now we have no option but to concentrate on the league.

“I guess we will see if it was a good or a bad thing to exit all the cups around April to be honest.

“But I can’t be maudlin, it’s just disappointing to get such a good performance on Saturday and then have such a contrast on Tuesday.

“There’s ways to lose and I don’t feel we lost in the right manner in terms of how we approached the game and what we delivered on the pitch.”

They had first bounced back from back-to-back league defeats with the away win at Tilbury at the weekend.

It seemed to mark the start of a positive period, with the excitement and boost from the return of last season’s star striker Cemal Ramadan proving well founded with him bagging a brace.

Bury came back from a goal deficit – with Tilbury netting in the 66th minute – as Ramadan scored in the 81st minute to level it up before successfully converting an 84th-minute penalty to secure the late win.

But despite the momentum, and Chenery fielding a strong side, they fell to defeat at Hadleigh as they went 3-0 behind before Kyran Clements pulled a goal back from a Jolland corner.

He said: “It was a great result on Saturday, we were really happy with picking up maximum points away from home and after losing two home games, but we just weren’t at it (on Tuesday).

“There’s no excuses, we didn’t perform to the best of our abilities.

“Our intensity wasn’t great, and it was just a dreadful night.

“We’ve lost the game and there’s no excuses for that, Hadleigh played well and deserved it.”