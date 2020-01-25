Timworth trainers Andrew and Ruth Pennock will be looking to continue a tremendous success record at Higham when the East Anglian point-to-point action resumes on Sunday.

The North Norfolk Harriers-hosted meeting sees the first of six races get under way at 12pm with a total of 63 entries having been received for the fixture.

The Pennocks are primed to continue their winning sequence at the course with two entries.

Laser Beam and Sam Lee winners of the Club Members’ Conditions race at Cottenham for Timworth-based Andrew PennockPicture: Graham Bishop Photography (25589735)

They could get their meeting off to a winning start having put Bold Gesture in the opening Maiden race. On his debut for the stable at Cottenham, a month ago, the seven-year-old put up an aptly ‘bold’ performance, in a two-and-a-half mile race, when beaten only three lengths by a horse that is highly thought of by his trainer, Tom Ellis, who was the national leading trainer of last season.

Bold Gesture would have a live chance on that Cottenham showing, even though the Higham race will be run over the traditional three miles.

The other Pennock representative is Laser Beam, who followed up his three wins last season, including one at Higham, with a pleasing victory at Cottenham, in a similar Conditions race, at the end of December.

With an obvious liking for Higham’s flat circuit and currently being in a winning vein of form, there is every prospect that the seven-year-old could follow up here.

The Turner family, from the Ampton Estate near Bury St Edmunds, make their first entries of the season with Haut Bages (Conditions), Alfie Corbitt (Restricted) and Take To Heart (Men’s Open).

Haut Bages has only one win from 10 starts and might need the race before troubling the placings while Alfie Corbitt is a newcomer to the stable.

Formerly with NH trainer Kim Bailey, the seven-year-old finished second at Wetherby in a hurdle race last May.

Take To Heart is another newcomer and was previously owned by The Queen and won races for Her Majesty when trained by Nicky Henderson.

It will interesting to see how they perform on the point-to-point scene.

The course has a good covering of grass and the going is currently described as ‘Good’.

Under 16s are admitted free while advance tickets for adults, priced at £13 per head, are available until midnight tomorrow from www.highamraces.com – a £2 saving compared with what you will pay on the gate on the day.

