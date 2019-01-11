Pennock’s yard enters four horses in home event

Andrew and Ruth Pennock will hope that all four of their entries to this Sunday’s Point-to-Point event at Ampton can gallop the short distance home with winning rosettes.

The training partnership’s Timworth stables are within eyesight of the winning post, and they have traditionally done well at the course.

They have entries in four of the races, with Angelsea Lace and Mahlers Spirit possibly taking their chances in the Restricted and Mixed Open races, respectively, while newcomer Chapelier – who has had only one unplaced run in Ireland – is an entry in the Maiden event.

Trainer Andrew Pennock’s CHOSEN ROSE in action. CHOSEN ROSE is entered in the Intermediate race at Ampton event 13 January 2019. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY (6421147)

The stable’s Chosen Rose was in scintillating form last season, running up a hat-trick of wins from as many starts and must have strong claims in the Intermediate race for her new owners.

The mare was previously trained by Sarah Humphrey from West Wratting and Sarah’s stable is likely to be represented, at the meeting, by Local Show.

Ampton, four miles north of Bury St Edmunds, always provides a great atmosphere with good competitive racing and Sunday should be no exception.

The first race is at 12 noon.

Admission is £10 for adults £ 10, children under 16 are free, and racecards cost £2.50.

There will also be plenty of trade stands, catering outlets and local bookmakers in attendance.