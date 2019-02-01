Timworth trainer Andrew Pennock landed a double at the North Norfolk Harriers meeting, held at Higham racecourse on the Suffolk and Essex border at the weekend.

Charlie Clover rode One Fine Morning to a win Picture: Graham Bishop

Stable jockey rode Bullsempire to victory in the opening Maiden race and then Somme Boy to first place in the Restricted race.

The smoothest success of the afternoon came in the Novice Riders race, as One Fine Morning benefited from a fine ride from 23-year-old Charlie Clover, from Shimpling, near Bury St Edmunds, to defeat Abbey Lane by 10 lengths.

Clover’s older brother, Tom, who trains One Fine Morning, said: “I really hope that Charlie picks up some outside rides this season as he deserves them. He rode an intelligent race today, saving every inch of ground around the inside and countering the strong headwind by covering up his mount behind the leaders.”

The next East Anglian fixture is the Thurlow Hunt meeting, which takes place tomorrow at the Horseheath racecourse, situated five miles west of Haverhill, adjacent to the A604.

Pennock will be looking to add to his recent impressive total of winners with another ex-Irish newcomer Un Huit Huit in the young horse Maiden.

He also has Mahers Spirit in the Novice Riders event, with Clover in the saddle, while Pennock’s Ampton winner Chapelier could follow up in the Restricted race.