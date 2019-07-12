Woolpit captain Will Parker has said the team’s next two fixtures could determine their fate in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

The team are just seven points from a bottom two position in the league after suffering eight defeats in a row, including Saturday’s seven-wicket loss away to Halstead, and nine weeks since they won.

This weekend, Parker said, was their ‘best chance’ of forcing a change in fortunes, playing host to basement side Ipswich on Saturday (1pm).

Corey Polyak is back at Woolpit temporarily to help out with the bat

“We’ve got the bottom two sides next up with Ipswich and then Lakenheath,” he said. “And they’re massive games for us now.

“They will make or break our season really; I think if we can win them, then we will be safe in Division One.

“We’ve been competing, it’s not like we’re not competitive in the games, so it’s not quite as bad as our results look. I think we have the quality to beat the bottom two and secure our league status.”

Parker continued: "Confidence is a bit of a problem right now, losing eight in a row does play on your mind a bit.

"So we just need that one win to reset.

"It feels like we are almost as close to going on a winning run, if we could win our next two, I could see us going on a bit of a run in the second half of the season."

Corey Polyak has temporarily returned to the side, having hit 742 runs in 24 fixtures last year for Woolpit, with Parker hopeful of his availability for six weeks.

“I think he will make a big difference to the side,” he said. “He was a big player for us last year and it’s great to have him back – he’s basically on holiday and helping us out while he’s here.

“He’s arrived at the right time though, we’ve struggled with the bat and haven’t put enough of a target up; we have struggled without Andy (Northcote).”

Northcote is currently sidelined with a broken finger, sustained in the away trip to Coggeshall Town on June 22.

Parker was pleased with Polyak’s first knock, hitting the club’s second highest total of the day with 36 as Woolpit amassed 182-8 after electing to bat first.

Harry Bureau, who is currently averaging 107.5 this year with four not outs from six innings, once more proved unbeatable as he posted 47* off 41 balls.

Oliver Ross (26) and Ryan Newcombe (20) also collected useful runs but the run rate was too slow to post a high total.

In reply, Halstead needed just 32.3 overs to reach the total as they finished on 185-3 to take victory, despite a two-wicket haul for Chris Wells (2-67). Barry Collins (1-39) took the other wicket.

* In Division Three, Woolpit II’s visit from Copdock & OI II was abandoned due to the weather with Woolpit struggling at 69-6.

They are next away to Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday (1pm).

* In Division Seven, Woolpit III’s visit from Bury St Edmunds III was abandoned due to the weather with the visitors on 80-3. Woolpit III travel to Abberton & District II on Saturday (1pm).