Will Parker has revealed that work commitments were a leading factor in his decision to step down as captain of Woolpit.

Parker relinquished the role a few weeks ago, with the experienced Andy Northcote filling the void.

He said: “I just did not have the time to commit to it because work had become crazy.

“When we were on a losing streak I was asking the players to work harder and commit to training, but then I could not train because of work and that does not look great.

“Andy is always around the place and he is great, so it was an easy decision to make in the end.

“I am enjoying my cricket a lot more at the moment.”

Despite last weekend’s 99-run defeat at the hands of Wivenhoe, Woolpit have managed to pull themselves away from Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One relegation danger of late courtesy of four straight victories.

Parker added: “It looks as though we have managed to get ourselves safe now.

“We had Corey Polyak for a few weeks because he was on holiday here and that made a big difference – it is a blow he has gone back now.

“But the group is pretty confident and hopefully we can push towards achieving a mid-table finish.”

Third-placed Hadleigh will be Woolpit’s (8th) visitors tomorrow (12pm).