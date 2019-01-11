After 12 years, a more than doubled debt and the football club now surely on its last legs, the time has come for Marcus Evans to stop hiding behind the limelight, step forwards and take immediate action.

Mr Evans’ time at Portman Road has been nothing but an absolute disaster.

The shambolic way of which he has ran this once great club into the ground is revolting and the fact that a man with no footballing knowledge whatsoever has taken it upon himself to get involved with transfers and who should or shouldn’t be at the club, is beyond ridiculous.

His cowardly approach with fans, ludicrous managerial appointments and lack of any investment whatsoever has surely now relegated Ipswich to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957.

But where do we go from here? I’m sure I speak for several others when I say I want Evans out of my club.

But with an ever-growing debt and several off-field problems, realistically who would want to invest and take on the task of saving 1981’s UEFA Cup Winners?

So, Marcus, we look to you. Save not only the club, but yourself. There is no doubting you’ve spent money, we know that, but you’ve given it to the wrong managers.

And the one manager who probably would have gained promotion with backing was tasked to do it all for free (although I still believe big Mick could’ve knocked on the door a little more).

We now have a manager fans love. A manager who plays the football we want and also understands the Ipswich way.

All of the previous money wasted is nobody else’s fault but you’re own.

You are the chairman and you make those decisions. So please, if we are going to rebuild next season, and if there was ever any truth in the five-year plan, then you must support, listen and back Paul Lambert.