OVO Energy Women’s Tour startlist, route and timetable

The leading names in women’s cycling – including all five former race winners and the reigning European and Commonwealth champions – will be competing in Stage One of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk tomorrow (Monday, June 10).

Click here for a map of the route and expected timetable of where they will be and when.

Women’s Tour victors Marianne Vos (CCC – Liv), Lisa Brennauer (WNT – Rotor Pro Cycling), Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead; Trek – Segafredo), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) will be joined by Marta Bastianelli (Team VIRTU Cycling), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).

Vos, Bastianelli, Niewiadoma, van Dijk and Rivera are also among eight of the world’s current top 15 riders in the UCI rankings who will race in Britain this week.

Picture by SWpix.com 13/06/2018 - Cycling - The 2018 OVO Energy Women's Tour - Stage 1: Framlingham to Southwold - Suffolk, England - Race rolls out of Framlingham. (12008275)

In addition to having all five former race winners in action, participating riders have claimed 23 of the event’s 25 stage victories to date. Boels Dolmans Cycling Team’s line-up notably features four different stage winners among their six-rider roster: Jolien D’Hoore (Belgian), Amalie Dideriksen and Amy Pieters (Netherlands); and Christine Majerus (Luxembourg).

Stage winner in Worcester last year, Dideriksen and her team-mate Chantal Blaak are two of the five previous UCI road world champions taking the start in Britain’s most prestigious women’s cycling event.

Also featured among the 96 starters is Valcar Cylance Cycling’s Marta Cavalli, the current leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour’s youth classification. In total, 22 different nationalities are represented; 13 of whom will have their reigning national road race champion in action.

All 15 of the world’s top teams from the start of season UCI Women’s WorldTour rankings accepted their invitations to the event, and will be joined by British team Drops to complete the 16-team field when the race gets under way in Beccles on Monday.

The 2019 OVO Energy Women’s Tour has expanded to six stages, covering 790 kilometres of racing and over 8,400 metres of ascent, with two tough stages in Mid and South Wales concluding the race on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.

The race will also include a hill-top finish for the first time, coming on Stage Four in Warwickshire on Thursday, June 13 with riders tackling the 1.2 kilometre, 5% average gradient climb of Burton Dassett Country Park on three occasions during the stage.

Once more the OVO Energy Women’s Tour will offer prize money parity with the men’s Tour of Britain, thanks to award winning independent energy supplier OVO Energy, the title sponsors for a third edition of the race.

ITV4 will screen highlights from every stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, with programmes broadcasting at 20:00 in the UK and available on demand via the ITV Hub catch up service.

*Pictures, report and a report from the pavements in Friday's Bury Free Press and Diss Express