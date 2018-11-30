Ben Chenery says he must make sure his Bury Town players’ attitude is right as they head into a run of games against teams below them in the table.

WELCOME RETURN: Ryan Jolland should be back for Bury this weekend

The Blues have faced the top three sides in the Bostik League North Division table during their last four league games.

Chenery’s men have more than held their own in narrow defeats to Aveley (2-1) and Coggeshall Town (3-2), before battling back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Bowers & Pitsea last weekend.

But now the Bury boss is preparing for different problems to come up against, with three of their next four games against sides occupying places in the bottom five, starting at home against Dereham Town (18th) tomorrow (3pm).

“You look at it as a manager and see the games we’ve got coming up now, but those teams will create different kinds of problems,” Chenery said.

“When we’ve gone up against Coggeshall, Aveley and Bowers, we’ve gone toe to toe with them and it’s been end to end.

“It could be different what we come up against and we’ve got to make sure our attitude is correct. It’s easy to get the motivation high for when you play the top teams, but we’ve got to make sure we have the right mental attitude for every game.”

Last weekend’s trip to then leaders Bowers saw the Blues trailing 2-0 on the hour mark, after Bradley Warner’s 43rd-minute opener was followed up by a penalty from David Knight on 57 minutes.

But Chenery’s men fought back and two goals in five second-half minutes saw them level the contest and come away with a point.

Jake Kerins pulled one back for the visitors on 62 minutes, with Jake Chambers-Shaw then equalising four minutes later.

“I was really pleased,” the Bury boss said. “We had three recognised centre-halves out so we had to mix and match and utilise what we had available.

“Our average age was 21 or 22 on the pitch and we showed a lot of resilience and character to come back.”

The Blues are expected to be boosted by the returns of Ryan Jolland and Ollie Fenn, who both missed last weekend’s draw, while Ian Miller and Kyran Clements face late fitness tests to make the squad.

“They’re all big players for us; four players who are established at this level,” Chenery said. “If we want to do well in the league we need to have our best team out more often than not.”