Despite hopes that it would be able to take place for a 93rd year, organisers have been forced to cancel this year’s Bury & West Suffolk Tennis Tournament.

The impact of Covid-19 has led the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to currently suspend all competitions up to and including July 26.

But with the week-long Bury & West Suffolk event set to get under way 24 hours later on July 27, there was a feeling that play may have been possible.

However, that has now been dashed following confirmation from the venue – Culford School – that it would not be fully operational by that time to host up to 250 players the competition usually attracts.

Chairman Susan Glasswell, who believes this will be the tournament’s first break since 1945, said: “The venue is not going to be fully open and therefore it will not be safe to run. They were straight with me about it and it is with regret we have had to come to this decision.

“It confirmed my doubts because I was already concerned about social distancing and how that would be implemented. That was not going to be easy because we are always in close proximity to the players and parents.

“We had been holding out for some positive guidance from either the government or the LTA, but it wasn’t to be.”

She added: “It is a huge disappointment but now we have to look forward to running a successful event next year.”

The tournament had attracted plenty of interest in their new event for 2020 – a Ladies Doubles followed by a lunch – and the organisers plan to run it for the first time next year.

