Opening-season loss ‘not the game to define Bury’s season’

Despite a heavy opening loss in the East Anglian Premier League, Bury St Edmunds captain Sean Cooper said it’s ‘not all doom and gloom’.

The cricket club were beaten by 238 runs at The Victory Ground on Saturday in their first match of the season, albeit to reigning champions Sudbury.

But, after only putting up a score of 64 with the bat in response to Sudbury’s 302-5, the home side were left with a lot to think about.

Cooper, standing in for permanent captain Sean Park, said: “It’s not all doom and gloom.

“It was the first game of the season and we were playing the champions. That’s a very tough first game and the score shows that.

“But the season is not over after one game and we are still very confident we will have an easier season than last year.”

The home side won the toss and elected to field first on the dry but windy day, with ex-Bury players Tom Huggins and Adam Mansfield taking to the crease first for the Talbots.

After surviving a few early appeals, they put up a partnership of 105 before Mansfield went for 35 runs.

But Huggins bedded in and hit a ton before for being bowled for 105 runs.

Only James Poulson (1) went cheaply for the visitors as they amassed 302-5 within their 50 allocated overs.

George Loyd had the best figures with the ball (2-55), with Alistair Allchin and James McKinney taking a wicket each. Cooper took the fifth as he ran Darren Batch out.

In reply, Bury struggled to find a foothold, losing the first and second wickets for just nine runs as regular wickets fell. Only opener Tom Curran (16) and Alfie Marston (19) reached double figure scores.

New overseas player Murray Commins was given a tough introduction to the EAPL as he went for two runs as the home side were bowled all out in 28.4 overs.

Cooper said: “We put up no fight with the bat and we don’t really have an excuse.

“We have had a good winter netting so I don’t think we can blame a lack of practice.

“We just gave away cheap dismissals and so we have sat down, spoken about what and where we went wrong to fix it for next game.”

Bury travel to Great Witchingham on Saturday (11am) in a game Cooper hopes will see the return of key player Park, although Dominic Manthorpe remains weeks away from a return with injury.

Cooper said: “Park will be a big boost but it will be a good test either way.

“We know the side well and know they have some very good batters so we know what we have to do — we need early wickets.”

• Meanwhile, in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, Mistley II (118-8) beat Bury St Edmunds II (107) by 11 runs. They next host Haverhill II on Saturday (12.30pm).

The third team will start their Division Six campaign away to Long Melford while, in Division Nine West, the fourth team will host Nowton II (12.30pm).

Greene King players of the week: Javed Iman, Max Whittaker and Sam Aldous.