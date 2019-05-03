Ryan Vickers will this weekend line up for Round Two of the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, as he navigates his maiden season in Britain’s leading road racing superbike tournament.

The 20-year-old from Thetford finished in 12th and 15th position in the two races at Silverstone on April 21 to go into Monday’s two races in tied-13th in the championship standings with five points – the top 15 finishers earn points.

The ‘least experienced’ racer was offered a ride with the RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki this season after romping to victory in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship last year.

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (9533166)

It was just his second time of racing in the support race for the BSB as he wrapped up the title with a race to go – winning 10 of the 11 rounds, only missing out on a clean sweep due to a DNF in one round.

It led to the offer from the single-rider team, the first time a rider has jumped up from the 600 championship to the top level, Vickers believes.

The first race was won by Suzuki’s Josh Elliot while Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie took maximum points in the second race, with the top two places reversed.

The Thetford Academy graduate will look to build on his strong showing in his first ever performances at the country’s highest level of superbike racing.

l Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds' James Dutton is also in action this weekend at Oulton Park, in Round Two of the Dickies British Junior Supersport Championship, an entry-level class for riders aged 13 to 22 competing on machines from 300cc to 500cc.

The 20-year-old did not manage to register any points from the opening two races at Silverstone.

The Honda – John Banks Honda Racing rider finished in 27th position in Race One, one lap behind the winner Adon Davie, while finishing in 28th in Race Two.

He will also look to build on this at the weekend and record some championship points.