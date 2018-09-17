Olympic skeleton champion to be Sports Festival guest of honour

DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION GUEST: Lizzy Yarnold MBE will be the guest of honour at the 2018 Sporting Lunch

Current Double Olympic Skeleton Champion Lizzy Yarnold MBE will be the guest of honour at the 2018 Bury St Edmunds Sporting Lunch next month.

The lunch, which will raise funds for SportsAid, will take place on Friday, October 19 at The Athenaeum and will be the curtain raiser to this year’s Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport, sponsored by Abbeycroft Leisure, Lovewell Blake and Greene & Greene Solicitors.

Yarnold, who has won every major title in the sport of skeleton, entered the history books earlier this year when she became the first Team GB winter athlete to retain an Olympic title after winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

She said: “I’m really excited to be coming to Bury St Edmunds. As someone who benefited from SportsAid’s support as a young athlete, I know how vital their work is.”

Bury Festival of Sport - Tennis in the Arc..Pictured: Luca Griffiths....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (4159494)

Brian Floringer, of Lovewell Blake,said: “I would urge local businesses and individuals to support this event.

“Not only will they get a unique opportunity to entertain clients and staff they will also be making a meaningful difference to the sporting lives of young people from Suffolk.”

Mark Daly, of Greene & Greene Solicitors, said: “To have somebody who has achieved so much and is so current is a huge coup for both the sporting lunch and the Festival of Sport.”

Launch of festival of sport with revolution fitness taking on the military with a car push/pull. (4159508)

Warren Smyth, of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “As a local company, doing our bit to support the local community and help young people is really important to us.”

It will be the launch event for a festival designed to encourage people to get more active and there will be taster sport sessions at Charter Square in The Arc.

There will be Titan Tennis on Thursday 25 (11am – 3pm), followed by Positive Steps from 7pm from the Square, where they will do a 5km town centre run.

Alex Beale will run a public participation Zumba class in the Square on Sunday, 28 (11am-4pm) while Haversports is also organising the second-ever Bury Running Festival.

Launch of festival of sport with revolution fitness taking on the military with a car push/pull. (4159500)

Further details for the lunch are available from SportsAid Eastern trustee Adam Baker at adam.baker@suffolk.gov.uk or 07894 598296 while details of events will be at www.ourburystedmunds.com/festivalofsport