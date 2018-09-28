Old Gold and Blacks see gap to top spot narrow to a point

Stowmarket Town may still be top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, but defender Anton Clarke says he will not be looking at the table until Christmas, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks bounced back to winning ways last weekend with a 5-0 thrashing of Long Melford at Greens Meadow, a result which temporarily opened up a three-point lead at the Premier Division summit.

But Histon’s 3-2 win away at Walsham-le-Willows on Wednesday night cut the gap to just a point and, with a host of teams still with games in hand on Rick Andrews’ side, Clarke admits his focus on Stow’s league position will not truly kick in until the end of the year.

“The team were devastated (last season to not get promoted),” he said.

“To get 100-plus points in any other league in the last 10 years, that would have got you promoted.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow, but we didn’t dwell on that this season, that’s gone and we’re ready to go again.

“It’s another tough, tough league and it’s not worth looking at the league table until Christmas.

“If we’re in and around it at Christmas, which I’m sure we will be, then we can crack on.

“What the management keep drumming into us is that we need to take it game by game, turn up each week and be ready.

“It’s always good to be top, but we’re always prepared and always have a good knowledge on the team we’re playing against.”

Anton Clarke playing for Stowmarket Town. Picture by David Walker (4445998)

Stow make the short trip to face fellow Suffolk side Haverhill Rovers at The New Croft tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers currently sit in a lowly 17th place in the Premier Division table, but have played five less league games than Stow, owing to their impressive run to the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

It is their league return, having lost 6-0 to Leatherhead on Saturday to exit the cup.

Andrews’ men recorded two narrow wins over Rovers last season, a 2-1 win at Greens Meadow and a 1-0 success at The New Croft, and Clarke is expecting another tough encounter this weekend.

“Whenever you go to Haverhill you know what they bring to the table,” he said.

“They always work hard and they’re no mugs.

“Last season we had two really tough games against them. I played centre-back when we went their last season.

“We’ll be prepared for it. We had them watched on Saturday and will have a brief in training and be ready to go.”

He said he is hoping for a high quality encounter.

“Hopefully the best Haverhill turn up and the best Stowmarket turn up,” he said.

Last Saturday, Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer continued their recent goalscoring form, with Mayhew opening the scoring after just seven minutes, while Canfer scored twice in the second half.

Luke Read also found the target late on, with an own goal having doubled Stow’s lead early in the first half.