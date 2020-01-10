Fergus O’Callaghan will come up against familiar foes as his Walsham-le-Willows side hosts Haverhill Rovers tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Callum Crabtree.

O’Callaghan took charge of Walsham soon after leaving Rovers in October, and is looking forward to seeing how his former side line up.

“It will be interesting to see how Marc (Abbott) assembles his side, but I know it will be two good footballing sides going head-to-head. It’s going to be a good game,” he said.

Fergus O'Callaghan

Walsham are about to start a run of four home games on the bounce, with O’Callaghan stressing the importance of the fans’ support during this crucial stage of the season.

“The numbers have gone up since we’ve gone on a good run and having the crowd behind you is important,” he added.

“We’ve also got one of the best pitches in the league which suits our style really well, so having four games on the bounce at home could be beneficial for us.”

O’Callaghan also touched on the aims he has for his side for the rest of the season.

“If we can stay where we are or maybe one or two places higher I think that would be acceptable for the club,” he said.

“We were far behind when I took over, so if we can push on to maybe 11th or 12th at a push, that would be great.”

Despite the impressive turnaround O’Callaghan has made, he felt his side had a bad day at the office in Saturday’s outing against Norwich United.

Walsham fell to a 2-0 defeat at home, and the Irishman thought his side could have done more.

“We weren’t at the races and didn’t perform to the levels that have been set. I thought we could have been in the game, but Norwich came in with a game plan and executed it very well,” he said.

If results go their way against this weekend, Walsham could move from 16th to 10th due to FA Vase commitments elsewhere in the division.

Opponents Haverhill have started steadily under new boss Abbott, having picked up two draws from two games – including a 2-2 draw with leaders Stowmarket Town.

