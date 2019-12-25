Fergus O’Callaghan saw Walsham-le-Willows’ emphatic 5-2 home victory over FC Clacton as a marker of how far the side have come.

Just a few months previously they were stuck at the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division wondering where their next win was going to come from.

But O’Callaghan has come in and got them believing they can achieve their goals and, not only out play other sides in the division, but also get their rewards for it.

FOOTBALL - Walsham-le-Willows v FC Clacton..Pictured: Kieran Hagan looks on as he scores...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (24852074)

Karl Andrade had put eighth-placed FC Clacton into an undeserved early lead on Saturday but the character of the Walsham side saw them reply with great strikes from Ryan Clark and Sam Peters for a 2-1 advantage at half-time.

Craig Jennings and Kieran Hagan finished either side of another goal for Clacton's Andrade, before Hagan’s fine half-volley deep into added time added gloss to Walsham's work.

“Clacton are a great side and to score what we did today and win like that is a statement really,” said O’Callaghan, whose side are up to 11th in the table. If anyone watched the last two games they would have enjoyed the football.

“My half-time talk was about being clinical and in the second half we were, which was a good response and it definitely made a difference.”

The match at the Morrish Sports Ground was one of only a handful on the fixture list to survive the wet weather in the division, but it was worth the sterling efforts of the club’s volunteer groundstaff getting it on as a highly entertaining 90 minutes unfolded.

Despite Walsham’s avalanche of early pressure, forcing four corners in the opening two-and-a-half minutes, they were punished for leaving the back door too far ajar. A swift counter-attack in the seventh minute saw Andrade provide a precise finish.

It certainly knocked Walsham out of their rhythm but livewire Ryan Clark got them back on level terms in the 20th minute by firing into the roof of the net from just outside the penalty area.

The hosts had to ride out some pressure before they took the lead in the 35th minute. Sam Peters’ overlapping run down the left saw him take the ball off Hagan’s toes and fiercely drill into the far bottom corner via a deflection.

Goalkeeper Steve Fenner preserved their lead with a good block to deny Mekhi McKenzie from a one-on-one chance shortly after Andrade found the side netting.

Up the other end, Ben Porter rushed off his line well to deny Jennings.

Clacton started the second half on the front foot but were punished for failing to take their chances, notably a bad miss from Andrade, in the 66th minute when Jennings coolly finished left-footed after being played in behind the defence.

The two-goal advantage lasted less than two minutes though as Clacton worked the ball down the left-hand side and Andrade’s fierce angled effort deflected in off Karl Saffrey.

But Walsham put the game to bed with a fourth in the 83rd minute when Hagan showed good composure to fire in from the edge of the box after substitute Joe Boulter found him with goalkeeper Porter stranded.

Clacton carried on huffing and puffing before, in the 95th minute, Hagan lashed a bouncing ball into the net from an angle outside the penalty area.

Walsham: Fenner, Sim, Peters (c), Miller, Saffrey, Collins, Hammond, Nurse (Norman 60’), Jennings (J Spampanato 85’), Clark (Boulter 74’), Hagan. Unused subs: Warren, McPhillips. Attendance: 54

Free Press Man of the Match: Kieran Hagan. Took his chances well.

