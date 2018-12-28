Norwich City have pulled off some incredible comebacks this season – but none as improbable as the madness that unfolded at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.

Trailing Nottingham Forest 3-0 with a little over 10 minutes remaining, it appeared for all the world that Daniel Farke’s side would suffer their first league defeat since early October.

Even after Mario Vrancic’s deflected effort reduced the arrears, City were up against it as the clock ticked onto 90 minutes – with the visiting keeper Costel Pantilimon playing a blinder to maintain his side’s two-goal cushion.

But even if a comeback was improbable, this City team continues to show that nothing is impossible.

To put it in perspective, the last time the Canaries came from three goals down to pick up a point was in 2005 – in that infamous 4-4 draw against Middlesbrough during which Adam Drury headed in a late equaliser.

The hero on this occasion was Onel Hernandez, whose cross-come-shot gave City a lifeline deep into stoppage-time.

The Cuban lifted then lifted the ball over the visiting ‘keeper to spark wild celebrations.

Some have pointed out that ultimately it was only worth one point – but these are the euphoric moments that football fans should enjoy.

It also provides City with energy and momentum heading into the next phase of the busy festive period, which starts with the visit of Derby County – another vital game in shaping the promotion picture.

With question marks over the fitness of Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia, Farke may well be tempted to switch to three at the back.

Whatever the formation, you can guarantee the 11 men in yellow shirts will give everything they have until the final whistle is blown.