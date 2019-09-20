It was one of those special Carrow Road occasions that will live long in the memory of everyone who witnessed it.

When newly-promoted Norwich City, stricken by injury, defied all logic to pull off an extraordinary victory against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – arguably the greatest team in Premier League history.

Heading into the game everyone was acutely aware of the size of the challenge facing us. There was even hushed talk that a certain Suffolk team’s record defeat in the competition could be under threat.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (16943069)

Now that’s not a disservice to those fit enough to play, but a nod to the quality of Pep’s expensively assembled superstars, who had won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games.

But what transpired was a performance of epic proportions, when those in yellow and green stuck to their principles and went toe-to-toe with their illustrious opponents – and came out on top.

In 20 years of going to Carrow Road, I’ve never known the crowd to support the team so vociferously.

The old girl was rocking, with all four sides continually finding new ways to raise the decibel levels. And as for the spine-tingling roar which greeted the final whistle – it tells the story of a result that will go down as one of the club’s finest.

Given the nature of the performance, it is almost unfair to single out individual efforts.

Sam Byram and Ibrahim Amadou on their full debuts, outstanding. Ben Godfrey, colossus. Emi Buendia, by far and away his best performance of the season. As for Teemu Pukki, when will the party ever stop?!

But it’s Alex Tettey I must reserve special praise for. Having not started a league game since February, he rolled back the years with a swashbuckling performance at the heart of midfield.

It may be time to come down from cloud nine, but I can honestly say I have never been prouder of my club.