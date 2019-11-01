Despite an intention to stay out of the argument surrounding VAR, the shambolic nature of its usage at Carrow Road on Sunday has compelled me to jump in.

First of all, I must say that I am not against the introduction of VAR – if it is done so in the correct manner.

Whether you like it or not, football has become a sport dictated by money, so the key decisions which can ultimately cost people their jobs and livelihoods should be the correct ones. My issue is with the way VAR is currently being implemented.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (20490845)

One of the things I think sets football apart from other sports is the tempo at which it is played.

With that in mind, before the season got under way, decision makers stressed the technology would cause minimal disruption. However, that has not been the case.

After Ben Godfrey and Manchester United’s Daniel James tangled in the area – and Stuart Attwell (correctly I may add) waved away muted appeals – VAR spent minutes re-watching it, before deciding it was a penalty.

My argument is that if endless replays from all angles are needed to reach a decision, there should be no case for the referee’s verdict to be overturned. This sentiment was echoed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer post-game, despite the decision going in his side’s favour.

Ultimately, a 300-word column can only scratch the surface of the VAR argument, but in its current form, with endless breaks in the play, it is sucking the life out of the football-watching experience.

However, I will also stress VAR cannot be blamed for the defeat against United.

Norwich are going through a tough spell at present – there is no point in trying to hide from that. Four defeats in five games has dented confidence, and it is showing.

As fans, it is our job to rally around the team, encouraging them to be brave in this difficult situation – especially with an important trip to Brighton tomorrow.