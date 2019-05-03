It was a night that will live long in the memory of everyone associated with Norwich City.

A 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers was enough for City to secure promotion at Carrow Road for only the second time in the club’s history – 59 years to the day since the previous occasion.

After a week filled with talk about nerves, Daniel Farke’s Canaries produced a performance which belittled the significance of the occasion, racing out of the blocks and establishing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

THE NORWICH VIEW Columnist Ed Seaman (9494574)

The second goal in particular – the purest of strikes from Mario Vrancic – an epitome of the quality that has seen City brush aside many good teams on their way to securing a return to the Premier League.

While Tony Mowbray’s side were able to pull a goal back in quick fashion, in truth City never looked like relinquishing the lead – seeing out the second half in such a professional manner for a young side.

Cue bedlam at Carrow Road, with a mixture of joy, relief – and still an element of disbelief – greeting the final whistle.

Of course, there is plenty of work ahead for Farke and Stuart Webber as we look to put ourselves in a strong position to attack the Premier League come August – the most important of which for me is securing the long-term futures of the likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey.

But for now, it’s important to enjoy and savour the moment because 12 months ago, after City were hammered at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of the season, many would have scoffed at the idea that Farke could lead the club to the promised land a year later.

The board have been well and truly rewarded for sticking with their man and the icing on the cake would be securing the title at Aston Villa on Sunday.

I won’t lose any sleep if City are unable to get their hands on the trophy, but firmly believe they deserve to do so.