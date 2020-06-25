After all the optimism surrounding the Premier League’s restart, the last week has made for sobering viewing.

Back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Everton have all but consigned us to an immediate return to the Championship – even with seven games remaining.

More than the results themselves, the biggest concern has been the desperately poor nature of the two performances, at a time when Daniel Farke’s side needed to deliver.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist

In truth, City are now a shadow of the vibrant, energetic side that secured promotion with such style and elegance last season.

The confidence and never-say-die attitude have evaporated, while even City’s most creative players look void of ideas on the ball.

Farke himself has questions to answer, with a number of debatable decisions no doubt contributing to both defeats.

While I understand the want to try two up front against Southampton, it was evidently clear by half-time that the experiment was not working.

Meanwhile, the omission of Teemu Pukki, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell – City’s three best offensive players this season – against Everton was baffling to say the least.

I know Pukki has struggled for form since the turn of the year, but he remains by far and away our biggest goal threat.

Of course, the time for a full post-mortem will come, but for now the focus must remain on trying to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

Next up is an occasion which should have been one of great celebration, the club’s first FA Cup quarter-final since 1992.

However, the thought of taking on Manchester United now fills me trepidation, rather than excitement.

I think when we look back at this season, we will reflect on an honest and talented City side for whom the Premier League came a year or so too early.

But in the FA Cup, they have one last chance to deliver something special – before inevitably being disbanded as the financial realities of relegation hit in.

