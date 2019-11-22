For all the talk of keeping the faith, it’s time for Norwich to show they have what it takes to turn the corner.

After a promising start to the season, the last few months have turned sour – with six defeats in seven leaving City slumped at the foot of the table.

With 26 games still to play, there is plenty of time for Daniel Farke’s side to find the answers, but it’s important to show there are shoots of recovery, before the mountain becomes too big.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (22119854)

Up next is a trip to Everton, who despite their own struggles, are a team possessing a wealth of top-quality players.

Marco Silva’s side will be buoyed by their victory at Southampton before the international break – but City must travel to Merseyside full of belief.

I wrote last week how Farke’s side need to become more difficult to beat – and that rings true, especially away from home.

City are yet to score the opening goal in any game away from Carrow Road this season – and in four of the six matches have found themselves trailing at the break. Having had two weeks on the training pitch, it will be interesting to see whether Farke is tempted to shuffle his pack.

After making a welcome return from the bench against Watford, Mario Vrancic could be in line for his first start of the season.

Vrancic finished last season strongly, scoring vital goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and Aston Villa, and his long-range shooting ability will bring an additional goal threat from midfield.

With his ability on the ball, the Bosnian will also help to provide a link between City’s midfield and attack, giving support to Teemu Pukki, who has often cut an isolated figure in recent weeks as his goal drought has extended.

But on the back of his latest exploits for Finland, helping them to qualify for Euro 2020, Pukki will be desperate to score in a yellow and green shirt again.