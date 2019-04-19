The Easter weekend has the potential to be a special one for Norwich City, with back-to-back wins enough to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wigan, Daniel Farke’s side remain seven points clear of third-placed Sheffield United.

Reflecting on proceedings at Wigan, City were unable to assert any real dominance, but a lot of the credit for that should go to Paul Cook’s side, whose high intensity proved difficult to master.

THE NORWICH VIEW Columnist Ed Seaman (8815869)

Some have expressed concern over the result, and whether it’s a sign that nerves are starting to show, but it’s worth noting that Wigan are unbeaten at home since New Year’s Day and have lost just four times in front of their own fans all season – the same number as the Canaries.

And while not at their best, City deserve credit for once again showing the resilience and character needed to secure a point which may well prove to be priceless.

Evidently clear, however, was the extent to which City miss the influential Emi Buendia – and his ability to conjure up magic as if it was normal. It’s no coincidence that of the seven games Buendia has missed this season, City are yet to win.

But even with the Argentine absent for the Good Friday visit of Sheffield Wednesday – serving the final game of his suspension – there is plenty of cause for optimism as City know three points will put them on the brink of promotion.

In fact, if the Blades are beaten by Nottingham Forest earlier in the day, victory will be enough to see City over the magic line.

I remember on the day promotion was achieved at Portsmouth in 2011, sitting and watching Cardiff unravel against Middlesbrough – opening the door for Grant Holt and co to secure second place.

While a similar outcome would spark wild scenes at Carrow Road, the most important thing is that City take care of their own business. The rest will follow.