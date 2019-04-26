After nine months of defying the odds, Norwich City are on the brink of a sensational return to the Premier League.

Written off by many before a ball was even kicked, let alone after a sluggish start to the season, Daniel Farke’s Canaries find themselves needing just one point from their final two games in order to secure promotion.

That’s because Easter Monday’s 2-2 draw at Stoke – coupled with a Leeds defeat at Brentford later that day – means City are six points clear of Marco Bielsa’s side in third, with only six points left to play for.

THE NORWICH VIEW Columnist Ed Seaman (9136212)

In truth, with City also boasting a superior goal difference (34 compared to Leeds’ 24), the job is all but complete although many – myself included – won’t be able to fully enjoy the moment until a letter ‘P’ is placed firmly next to our name.

Looking back at the draw at the Bet365 stadium, it was a case of two points dropped for City – having twice taken the lead in Staffordshire – but once again you cannot fault the effort shown.

City’s second goal came courtesy of Teemu Pukki, and the Finn’s 28th of the season was, somewhat surprisingly, his first with his head.

But the focus is now firmly on what lies ahead and the massive opportunity facing Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday night.

It’s not often a club gets the chance to secure promotion in front of its own fans – I for one am yet to witness such an occasion – but as mentioned, a point against Blackburn will be enough to get the party well and truly started.

Of course, the result is no formality as Tony Mowbray’s side arrive on the back of four straight wins, although admittedly with very little to play for.

But with City unbeaten in 12 games, there is every reason to be confident of securing the point needed. A win would leave the club in pole position to secure the title on the final day of the season. Let’s get it done.