If it wasn’t before, Norwich City’s honeymoon period in the Premier League is now well and truly over.

City’s second defeat on the spin at Crystal Palace last Saturday has only served to pour further cold water over the flames of optimism which followed the titanic victory against Man City last month.

It was a case of déjà vu at Selhurst Park, with Daniel Farke’s side once again dominating possession and looking broadly comfortable for long periods.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (18367249)

However, as with the recent games at Burnley and West Ham, City were unable cause any real problems in front of goal, and unable to keep the ball out at the other end.

What it means is that heading into tomorrow’s visit of Aston Villa – which will no doubt be billed as a must win game given that you’d expect Dean Smith’s side to be fighting relegation this season – the Canaries have six points from their opening seven games.

Of course it’s frustrating that City have been unable to build on that morale-boosting win against the champions, but coming into the top flight we always knew there was going to be ups and downs.

And while I don’t necessarily buy into the must win logic, you cannot deny the game is of significant importance, with City’s home form looking like it could be pivotal to the club’s survival chances.

The headline team news is Michael McGovern’s return from the cold, with the shot stopper set to start his first league game for the club since April 2017.

McGovern would not have expected to feature this season, especially given the summer arrival of Ralf Fährmann, but injuries to Tim Krul and the German have thrusted the 35-year-old into the spotlight.

Yes the situation is far from ideal, but with the way football works, who would bet against City keeping their first clean sheet of the season?

One thing is for certain, I’m looking forward to returning to Carrow Road.