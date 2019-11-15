With goals and points proving hard to come by, the international break has arrived at a good time for Norwich City.

Last Friday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watford – a sixth in seven games for Daniel Farke’s side – saw City replace the Hornets at the foot of the table.

Perhaps more worryingly, it has seen a four-point gap open up to 17th-placed Aston Villa – with our next opponents, Everton, a further three points better off in 15th.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (21613192)

Against Watford, City couldn’t have got off to a more disastrous start, conceding in the opening minute of the game.

While I love Emi Buendia and think he has a big future in this game, the fault lies at his feet on this occasion – well with his ill-fated back-heel to be precise.

I’m not in the business of digging out City players for making mistakes, but unfortunately Emi’s poor decision making was systematic of the club’s current struggles.

As the old adage goes, the Premier League is an unforgiving place to be and if that message hasn’t hit home by now, then it never will.

Quite simply City’s priority over the coming weeks must be to make themselves harder to beat.

The imminent return of Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley will certainly help with that ambition, providing a level of experience and leadership at centre-back which will only bring out the best in those around them.

Zimmermann in particular has been a massive miss, having been City’s most important defender of the Farke era.

Given City’s poor form, I’m sure Farke will welcome two weeks on the training pitch.

City are about to enter a critical point of the season, where a few more defeats could see them cut adrift at the bottom. Despite the concerning position, we are still at the stage where one win can change the whole mood at the club. It may not be easy, but keep the faith.