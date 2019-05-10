So there we have it, Norwich City are returning to the Premier League as champions.

A 2-1 victory at Aston Villa was enough to secure the title, giving this extraordinary season the ending it deserved.

In the end, the table paints a convincing picture for Daniel Farke’s side – 94 points was enough to finish five ahead of Sheffield United and 11 clear of third-placed Leeds, who have the unenviable task of trying to navigate a way through the play-offs.

THE NORWICH VIEW Columnist Ed Seaman (9948617)

Of course, that doesn’t tell the whole story of the season, but it does highlight the magnitude of the club’s achievements in averaging more than two points a game.

After a difficult start to the season, it has been an absolute privilege to watch this young side develop and grow, overcoming every hurdle that was placed in front of them.

Beyond the irresistible football and never say die attitude, it was a remarkable consistency that provided the platform for a level of success very few predicted.

Considering that slow start – when City were beaten three times in the opening five matches – it’s almost unbelievable that over the next 41 games, the club only tasted defeat on three occasions.

It’s a testament to the character of the squad assembled by Farke and Stuart Webber, whose attentions will have now turned to next season and giving this club the best possible chance of not only surviving – but thriving.

For me it’s a case of evolution rather than revolution – promotion is not the end for the class of 2018/19, but the beginning of a new chapter in the best league in the world.

With a return for Jordan Rhodes looking unlikely, high on the list of priorities will be a forward to provide support and competition for Teemu Pukki – as well as another option in the wide areas.

We all know plenty of hard work lies ahead, but for now, let’s continue to bask in the glory of promotion – everyone at Norwich City has earned it!