One of the few blots on Norwich City’s early-season copybook has been their form away from home.

Last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Burnley ensures City remain pointless on their travels, having also tasted defeat at Liverpool and West Ham.

While there were signs of encouragement at Anfield on opening night – when City created numerous chances against one of the tightest defences in world football – Daniel Farke’s side have since struggled to make an impact on the road.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist

Against Burnley, as was the case at West Ham, City had more possession and completed more passes than their hosts, but were unable to convert this into goal scoring opportunities.

In both games combined, City managed five shots on target – compared to an average of 5.33 per game at home so far this season. This reflects on the number of goals scored (eight at home versus one away).

But it’s not just at the top end of the pitch that needs improvement, with sluggish starts to games also an increasing issue.

Chris Wood’s early brace at Turf Moor means seven of the eight goals conceded away from home have come in the first half of games.

Six of those have come in the opening half an hour, leaving City facing proverbial mountains to climb.

But while there must be concern, City have plenty of time to come up with the answers – starting with tomorrow’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Palace has been anything but a happy hunting ground in recent times – Norwich are without victory in the last 16 visits to Selhurst Park – but it could well be the perfect location to get on the board for the first time this term.

Under Roy Hodgson, Palace have won just 13 of their 39 home games in the top flight – averaging one goal per game in the 2018/19 season.

Farke will know his side needs to pick up more points on the road, and once again they will have a sell-out away end behind them all the way.