Thetford’s Jess Norkett admits to surprising herself by claiming a national 1500m indoor title on her injury comeback – but is now targeting England selection.

The 16-year-old Thetford Athletics Club member, who lives in the town, led from gun to tape in the Under-20 Women’s 1500m to claim the gold medal at the England Athletics National Indoor Championships at the IES in Sheffield.

“It was definitely not expected,” said the Thetford Grammar School Year 12 pupil, who stopped the clock at four minutes and 43 seconds, outside her personal best of 4:36.

Thetford AC athlete Jess Norkett on the podium at the England Athletics National Indoor Championships in Sheffield where she won the 1500m in the Under-20 age group categoryPicture: David Griffiths (30589974)

“I did not know really what to expect going into it.

“I had a bit of time off with injury at the start of the year and I had just got back up to full fitness.

“On the day. I just felt really relaxed and confident and managed to pull it off.”

Thetford AC athlete Jess Norkett with her coach Dean Kirton at the England Athletics National Indoor Championships where she won the 1500m (30589966)

It was her first national title, coming in a dominant performance as she has to now adjust to moving up an age group and going up against some runners three years her senior.

Seeing herself as an outdoor specialist, her previous highlight in the sport was winning last season’s U17 Women’s 1500m at the South of England Outdoor Championships.

A successful 2019 campaign had also seen her become Norfolk County Outdoor Champion at both 800m and 1500m in the U17s, including breaking a Norfolk record in the latter which had stood for more than 30 years.

She followed that up with a second-placed place finish in the 1500m at the Eastern Region Championships ahead of her South of England success.

At the British Outdoor Championships she finished eighth after making the 1500m final.

It led to her receiving the news in October that she had been selected for UK Athletic’s Youth Talent Programme; a two-year involvement in training days led by top coaches help and support long-term GB and Commonwealth Games potential.

And ahead of the outdoor season starting in April, Norkett is now looking to push forward her case for a national team debut, having ended last season in the UK rankings seventh in the mile, 18th in the 1500m and 48th in the 800m.

“For me it is just to keep progressing and have a consistent season,” she said.

“I would like to take my 1500m time down a lot this season.

“I want to use this season as a development season with the English Schools Championships and the national outdoors a big focus for me.

“Hopefully working with the British Athletic’s Youth Talent Programme can help put me in consideration for the England team at the Junior Championships.”

Norkett, who trains ‘five or six times a week’ is set to take part in the English Schools’ Cross Country Championship at Sefton Park, Merseyside a week tomorrow to continue her preparations for the outdoor track season.

* In order to help access everything required to continue her progression, Jess Norkett is looking for potential sponsorship opportunities.

Anyone interested in helping should can contact her coach Dean Kirton by emailing: deankirton12@gmail.com

